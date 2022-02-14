Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 408,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 57,607 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $10,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 0.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 108,681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 80,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 57,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $1,659,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP E Ted Botner sold 4,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $165,709.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,932. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MUR. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho raised Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

NYSE:MUR opened at $34.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -68.96 and a beta of 2.72. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.36.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.61 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -100.00%.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

