Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 104.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 316,080 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $9,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 200.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 533,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after buying an additional 355,887 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 992,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,181,000 after buying an additional 401,043 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,786,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,724,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,951,000 after buying an additional 163,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 225,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $15.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 1.43. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 177.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JBLU shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.12.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.