Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 465.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,657 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $10,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.
MMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.86.
Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.91%.
In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Marc D. Oken acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.46 per share, with a total value of $837,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total value of $9,775,488.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile
Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.
