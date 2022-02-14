Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 413,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,504 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $9,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 10.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,678,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,550,000 after buying an additional 1,095,037 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,418,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,727,000 after buying an additional 204,115 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 148.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 50,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 19.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Macy's alerts:

M stock opened at $25.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $37.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.93.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $76,272.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on M. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.55.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.