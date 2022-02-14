Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cullinan Management Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing a diversified pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients. Cullinan Management Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Separately, SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Cullinan Oncology stock opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average of $20.85. Cullinan Oncology has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $59.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 62.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 209.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 265.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

