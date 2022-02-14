Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 260,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cummins were worth $58,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in Cummins in the second quarter valued at $339,899,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Cummins by 103.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,569,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,640,000 after acquiring an additional 798,253 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Cummins by 84.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,038,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,182,000 after acquiring an additional 476,811 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter valued at $87,129,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 45.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 884,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,652,000 after acquiring an additional 277,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

CMI stock opened at $222.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.38 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

Cummins declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.62.

In related news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $233,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

