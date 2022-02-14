CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.32

Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.32 and last traded at $16.53, with a volume of 38436 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.52.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVAC. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of CureVac in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CureVac in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of CureVac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of CureVac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CureVac by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,711,000 after acquiring an additional 54,634 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CureVac by 5,379.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,030,000 after acquiring an additional 468,027 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in CureVac by 837.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,760,000 after acquiring an additional 306,197 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CureVac by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CureVac by 441.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,470,000 after purchasing an additional 342,415 shares during the last quarter.

About CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

