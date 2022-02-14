Cushing Asset Management LP Acquires Shares of 166,302 Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Cushing Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 166,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 16.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.10. 3,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,639,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $27.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 84.18 and a beta of 2.76.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Chindata Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $114.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

CD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Chindata Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

