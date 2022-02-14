Cushing Asset Management LP Buys 247,348 Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Cushing Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,348 shares during the period. 21Vianet Group accounts for approximately 0.8% of Cushing Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cushing Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.33% of 21Vianet Group worth $7,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNET. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in 21Vianet Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 695,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,964,000 after acquiring an additional 369,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,084,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $93,744,000 after acquiring an additional 618,460 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,730,000 after acquiring an additional 46,937 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VNET traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.06. The stock had a trading volume of 24,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $43.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.17.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $242.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.32 million. Equities analysts predict that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VNET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.80 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, November 19th. HSBC upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 21Vianet Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

21Vianet Group Profile

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

