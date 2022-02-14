Cushing Asset Management LP Buys New Stake in Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG)

Cushing Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LFG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the third quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the third quarter worth about $374,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archaea Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Archaea Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LFG traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.98. 7,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,883. Archaea Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $22.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.77.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Archaea Energy Inc will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LFG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archaea Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Archaea Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

In related news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 656,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $11,780,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners.

