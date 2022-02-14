Cushing Asset Management LP Invests $4.89 Million in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Cushing Asset Management LP bought a new stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 105,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,891,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at $8,555,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at $1,402,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at $1,480,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at $24,923,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at $3,066,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DT Midstream from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price target on DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

Shares of DTM stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.48. 1,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,845. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.21 and a 52 week high of $54.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

