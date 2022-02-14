CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Gap Up to $23.70

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.70, but opened at $24.30. CVB Financial shares last traded at $23.78, with a volume of 5,765 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.75.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $114.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.24 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.41% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.86%.

In related news, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $116,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. Cliffwater LLC grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 62.4% in the second quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 492,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,141,000 after acquiring an additional 189,287 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,243,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,278,000 after acquiring an additional 318,301 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the third quarter worth $222,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVB Financial during the second quarter worth $7,027,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 6.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

