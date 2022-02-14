CVI Holdings LLC Acquires New Stake in Oxbridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OXACU)

CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Oxbridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OXACU) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 495,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,069,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $512,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $579,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $906,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Oxbridge Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,142,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Oxbridge Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,519,000.

OXACU traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $10.27. The company had a trading volume of 85 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040. Oxbridge Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.34.

