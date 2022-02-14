CVI Holdings LLC Grows Stock Position in Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL)

CVI Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL) by 28.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 384,092 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,092 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cartesian Growth were worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cartesian Growth in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cartesian Growth in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLBL traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,407. Cartesian Growth Co. has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

