CVI Holdings LLC Makes New $1.95 Million Investment in Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp (NASDAQ:LAAA)

CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp (NASDAQ:LAAA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Lakeshore Acquisition I during the third quarter worth $2,637,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in Lakeshore Acquisition I during the third quarter worth $2,448,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Lakeshore Acquisition I during the third quarter worth $2,426,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lakeshore Acquisition I during the third quarter worth $1,713,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lakeshore Acquisition I during the third quarter worth $1,615,000. 44.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAAA stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.89. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440. Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $9.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88.

Lakeshore Acquisition I (NASDAQ:LAAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Lakeshore Acquisition I

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. is based in Shanghai, China.

