CVI Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 1,000,000 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE)

CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $15,291,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $367,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,746,000.

NASDAQ FFIE remained flat at $$4.59 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 13,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,159. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.95. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $18.73.

Separately, Wedbush downgraded shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Faraday Future is a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company. Faraday Future, formerly known as Property Solutions Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

