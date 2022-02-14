CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) is Castellan Group’s 10th Largest Position

Castellan Group lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 78.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up about 1.8% of Castellan Group’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Castellan Group’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.82.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,273,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health stock opened at $103.00 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $68.02 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

