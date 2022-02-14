CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Short Interest Update

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyberAgent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS CYGIY opened at $6.57 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.81. CyberAgent has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.77 and a beta of -0.05.

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the provision of Internet media services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Game, Internet Advertising, Investment Development, and Others. The Media segment offers Internet television and online dating services. The Game segment provides games for smartphones.

