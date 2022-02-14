Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th.
Shares of CYCC stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.36. The stock had a trading volume of 267 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,576. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.53. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.18.
About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.
