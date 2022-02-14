Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of CYCC stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.36. The stock had a trading volume of 267 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,576. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.53. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYCC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 327,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 27,689 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 29,956 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 21,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP grew its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 313,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 19,912 shares in the last quarter. 37.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

