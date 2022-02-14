Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Price Hits $143.43 on Major Exchanges

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Cyclone Protocol has a market cap of $3.58 million and $110,304.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be bought for about $143.43 or 0.00340677 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00009292 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00070080 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005861 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 65.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 54.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Coin Profile

CYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 24,931 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cyclone Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

