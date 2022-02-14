DAOstack (GEN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.41 Million

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 14th. DAOstack has a market cap of $1.41 million and $146,613.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAOstack has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DAOstack coin can now be bought for about $0.0288 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,440.26 or 0.99995788 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00062784 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00020699 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002660 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00019983 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.36 or 0.00370770 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

