Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Acquired by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 220.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.78.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

DRI stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $144.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,617. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.40 and a 1-year high of $164.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.47.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

