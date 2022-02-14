Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DDOG. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Datadog from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $186.15.

DDOG opened at $167.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Datadog has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $199.68. The company has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1,195.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.87.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 455,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total value of $87,333,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $182,126.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,306,745 shares of company stock valued at $225,520,716 in the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Datadog by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives grew its position in Datadog by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Datadog by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

