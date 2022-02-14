Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at Morgan Stanley

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DDOG. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Datadog from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $191.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $186.15.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $167.40 on Friday. Datadog has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $199.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,195.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business’s revenue was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shardul Shah sold 13,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $2,404,068.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 455,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $87,333,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,306,745 shares of company stock worth $225,520,716 in the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Datadog by 88.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Datadog by 467.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

