Datamine FLUX 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,390.00 (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 14th. Datamine FLUX has a total market capitalization of $322,507.95 and approximately $2,390.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000666 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00044144 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,938.94 or 0.06897204 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,656.00 or 1.00106430 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00048331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00048364 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006305 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 1,136,202 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using US dollars.

