DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on DCP Midstream from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.58.

DCP stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.24. The company had a trading volume of 506,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,632. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. DCP Midstream has a 52 week low of $19.57 and a 52 week high of $33.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.76 and a beta of 3.28.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 1.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DCP Midstream will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCP. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 7.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in DCP Midstream by 8.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 32.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

