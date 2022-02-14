Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $412.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.92% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Deere expects net income for fiscal 2022 to lie between $6.5 billion and $7 billion on improving farm and construction sectors. The ongoing rally in commodity prices will continue to fuel demand for agricultural equipment, encouraging farmers to boost spending on new farm equipment. Replacement demand triggered by the need to upgrade old equipment will also continue to support Deere's revenues. The company is likely to benefit from growth in non-residential investment and strong order activity from independent rental companies. Focus on investing in new products equipped with the latest technology will make farming automated, which will drive Deere's growth in the long haul. However, higher material and labor costs will likely dent its results. The earnings estimates for first-quarter fiscal 2022 have undergone downward revisions lately.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.24.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $392.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $121.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $365.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $359.66. Deere & Company has a one year low of $298.54 and a one year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

