Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Acquires 113,202 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 113,202 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned 0.13% of Western Digital worth $22,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,037 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 0.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 6.2% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 5.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Western Digital by 27.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.44. The stock had a trading volume of 49,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,885,845. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.24 and its 200 day moving average is $59.07. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.57.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

