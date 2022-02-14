Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Sells 15,550 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 406,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,550 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $18,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,360.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TAP traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.12. The company had a trading volume of 10,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of -24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $42.46 and a twelve month high of $61.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.20.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TAP. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

