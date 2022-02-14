Derek P. Schmidt Acquires 12,411 Shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Stock

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) CFO Derek P. Schmidt acquired 12,411 shares of Flexsteel Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.42 per share, with a total value of $278,254.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLXS traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.20. 207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,662. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.52 million, a P/E ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.80 and a 12-month high of $51.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.95.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $141.67 million for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.41%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Flexsteel Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 448,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Flexsteel Industries by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 50,112 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Flexsteel Industries by 212.2% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 85,956 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Flexsteel Industries by 702.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 72,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Flexsteel Industries by 164.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 80,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 49,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing, import and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs and bedroom furniture.

