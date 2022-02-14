Desjardins Boosts TELUS (NYSE:TU) Price Target to C$34.50

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Desjardins from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for TELUS’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TU. TD Securities boosted their price objective on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price target on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.58.

Shares of TELUS stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.79. 86,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,924. The firm has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. TELUS has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $25.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.00.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). TELUS had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. TELUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in TELUS by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in TELUS by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in TELUS by 23.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in TELUS by 10.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in TELUS by 7.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

