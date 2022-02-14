Desjardins Increases TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to C$173.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price objective raised by Desjardins from C$161.00 to C$173.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.19 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFI International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities upgraded TFI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded TFI International from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on TFI International in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a positive rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TFI International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.92.

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $107.07 on Thursday. TFI International has a 12-month low of $69.16 and a 12-month high of $120.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TFI International will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is 19.15%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in TFI International by 15.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International in the third quarter valued at about $522,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in TFI International by 3.6% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International in the third quarter valued at about $1,376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

