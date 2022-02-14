Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target to $370.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $359.13.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $294.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $327.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $241.88 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

