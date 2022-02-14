Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €165.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €165.00 ($189.66) target price on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DB1. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($183.91) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($172.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($206.90) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €164.00 ($188.51) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €165.00 ($189.66) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €165.04 ($189.70).

Deutsche Börse stock opened at €157.70 ($181.26) on Thursday. Deutsche Börse has a 1-year low of €130.10 ($149.54) and a 1-year high of €163.35 ($187.76). The firm has a market cap of $28.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €149.11 and a 200-day moving average of €146.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

