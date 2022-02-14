Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $38.09

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.09 and last traded at $38.09, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.09.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Deutsche Wohnen to a “buy” rating and set a $49.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.75.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

