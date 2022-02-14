DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DHI Group, Inc. offer specialized websites which focused on select professional communities. The Company’s operating segment consists of Tech & Clearance, Finance, Energy, Healthcare, Hospitality and Corporate & Other. Tech & Clearance segment consists of the Dice.com, ClearanceJobs.com and The IT Job Board services as well as related career fairs. Finance segment represents the eFinancialCareers service. Energy reporting segment provides the Rigzone service and related career fairs. Healthcare segment includes HEALTHeCAREERS, Health Callings and BioSpace. Hospitality segment includes Hcareers and the Corporate. Other reporting segment consists of Slashdot Media, WorkDigital and corporate-related costs. DHI Group, Inc., formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

NYSE DHX opened at $5.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.74. The stock has a market cap of $285.86 million, a P/E ratio of -9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.35. DHI Group has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $6.62.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DHI Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of DHI Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,821,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,608,000 after acquiring an additional 63,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of DHI Group by 19,667.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 11,997 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DHI Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,213,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,567,000 after acquiring an additional 14,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DHI Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,715,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

