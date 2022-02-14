Di-Ann Eisnor Sells 600 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Stock

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $161,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $264.71 on Monday. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.02 and a 12-month high of $365.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $300.55 and its 200-day moving average is $283.35.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.19. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $617.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000.

SAIA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Saia in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Saia from $153.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.00.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

