Di-Ann Eisnor Sells 600 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Stock

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $161,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Saia stock opened at $264.71 on Monday. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.02 and a 12-month high of $365.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $300.55 and its 200-day moving average is $283.35.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.19. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $617.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.
SAIA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Saia in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Saia from $153.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.00.
Saia Company Profile
Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Saia (SAIA)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.