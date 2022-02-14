Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 144,403 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,890,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,403 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $109,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 99.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 335.1% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the third quarter worth about $329,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 5.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COLB. Raymond James cut their price target on Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

COLB opened at $35.93 on Monday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $50.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.35.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 32.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Tom Hulbert purchased 11,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.21 per share, with a total value of $356,661.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, digital banking, personal loans, home loans, foreign currency, professional banking, treasury management, merchant card services, international banking, financial services, private banking, and trust and investment services.

