Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 246,706 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,607,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,706 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $113,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 151.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $29.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of -80.94 and a beta of 1.51. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $29.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.48.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -199.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BKR shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $1,301,541,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Regina Jones sold 9,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $242,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,233,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,144,233 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

