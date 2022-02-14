Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 446,434 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,642,927 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 446,434 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $108,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of URBN. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 8,698,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $258,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,175 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 45,491.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,091,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,419,000 after buying an additional 1,089,521 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065,195 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $91,006,000 after buying an additional 678,850 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 631.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,293,000 after buying an additional 571,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on URBN shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.79.

URBN stock opened at $27.98 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

