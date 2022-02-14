Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,026,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,016 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $115,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 573.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 50,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $318,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $46.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $49.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.52.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $527,814.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,950 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $732,918.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

