Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 14.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,131,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 369,277 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in OneMain were worth $117,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OMF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in OneMain by 23.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,067,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,460 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in OneMain by 362,138.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 778,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,090,000 after purchasing an additional 778,597 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in OneMain by 40.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,658,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,118,000 after purchasing an additional 769,943 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in OneMain during the third quarter worth $41,819,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in OneMain by 16.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,841,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,865,000 after purchasing an additional 675,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OMF. Barclays cut their price target on OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Stephens boosted their price target on OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,730.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

OneMain stock opened at $52.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.70. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.84 and a 52 week high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 30.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

