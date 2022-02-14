Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $117.11 Million Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 430,085 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 71,932 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $117,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 920.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $336.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $205.00 and a 52 week high of $374.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $326.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.89.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 18.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.90%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.92.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.