Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Holdings Decreased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 21.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $76.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.65. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.38 and a fifty-two week high of $100.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 2.06.

DIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark started coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Dine Brands Global from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.70.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

