Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Holdings Decreased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 21.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $76.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.65. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.38 and a fifty-two week high of $100.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 2.06.
Dine Brands Global Company Profile
Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dine Brands Global (DIN)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN).
Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.