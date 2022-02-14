Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Holdings Lowered by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,529 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Diodes were worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Diodes by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 52,849 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,720,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,545,000 after purchasing an additional 110,547 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 787,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,839,000 after purchasing an additional 19,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diodes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.80.

In other news, Director C H. Chen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $441,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $66,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,104 shares of company stock worth $4,601,729 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $89.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.11. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.01 and a 1-year high of $113.98.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.15. Diodes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

