Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) by 1,607.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,245 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Docebo were worth $7,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 8.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 19.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 51.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo during the third quarter worth approximately $3,956,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 67.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Docebo alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Docebo in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. boosted their price objective on shares of Docebo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.22.

Shares of DCBO stock opened at $54.49 on Monday. Docebo Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $92.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.20 and a beta of 2.45.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $27.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.37 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Docebo Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO).

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.