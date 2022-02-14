Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stake Boosted by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,741 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $557,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.1% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 26,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 21,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $79.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $81.67. The company has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on D shares. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

In related news, Director Susan N. Story purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

