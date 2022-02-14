Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.10-1.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.15. Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.950-$4.250 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.11.

D stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.75. 3,595,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,149,068. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $81.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.60. The company has a market capitalization of $63.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.50%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Susan N. Story purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dominion Energy stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

