Don-key (DON) Tops 1-Day Volume of $141,309.00

Don-key (CURRENCY:DON) traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Don-key coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000385 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Don-key has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. Don-key has a total market capitalization of $6.96 million and approximately $141,309.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Don-key alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.63 or 0.00292786 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00013856 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000993 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Don-key Profile

DON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,456,642 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Don-key

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Don-key should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Don-key using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Don-key Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Don-key and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.