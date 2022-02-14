Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Receives $66.36 Average Target Price from Analysts

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

DOCS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Doximity from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Doximity from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Doximity from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $932,239.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $131,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Doximity by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,507,000 after buying an additional 14,806 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 4th quarter worth about $4,953,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 4th quarter worth about $82,385,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 4th quarter worth about $691,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOCS opened at $56.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.58. Doximity has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $97.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.27 million. The firm’s revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Doximity will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

